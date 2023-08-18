Maryland unemployment falls to second-lowest in the country

Maryland’s unemployment rate in July fell to 1.8%, tying Vermont for the second-lowest state unemployment in the nation.

Only New Hampshire registered a lower July jobless rate, at 1.7%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 2.5% in July, tied for 10th-lowest with Montana and Massachusetts.

A year earlier, Maryland’s unemployment rate was 3.2%, and Virginia’s July 2022 unemployment rate was 2.6%.

Maryland and Virginia both saw the second-largest monthly change in their unemployment rates, both falling 0.2% from June.

Maryland also had the largest year-over-year decrease in unemployment, 1.4% lower than July 2022.

Nevada had the highest state unemployment rate in July, at 5.3%.

The national unemployment rate in July was 3.5%, with 23 states reporting unemployment rates lower than that.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly state unemployment rates and changes in payrolls online.