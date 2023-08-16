Highway robbery: Watch out for auto maintenance cost and repairs

If your summer travels take you on the highway, pay attention to vehicle and maintenance repairs because it could cost you a pretty penny.

A mechanic is seen working on a car in this stock photo.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/Kunakorn Rassadornyindee)

“I think a lot of shops know that many drivers don’t know what their car needs during these maintenance sessions,” said Kevin Brasler, executive editor of Consumers’ Checkbook.

Brasler said they used undercover shoppers who evaluated 229 auto repair shops, including dealerships in the D.C. area.

They discovered that many shops charged astonishingly high prices for simple maintenance tasks. The cost ranged from $400 up to $1,000 for things, such as oil changes, filter replacements and tire rotations.

Their findings were based on specific makes and models.

“It’s really important you check your owner’s manual and find out what your manufacturer recommends, what to do, and when to do it.” Brasler said. “And then ask shops to only do those tasks as needed. ”

While many shops’ prices were about the same or surprisingly even higher, Brasler said about 40% quoted prices were substantially lower than what they originally quoted when Consumers’ Checkbook asked for a maintenance package.

Bottom line, Brasler said only get what you need and not get taken for a ride.

