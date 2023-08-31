District Taco continues to expand, with franchise locations in McLean and Springfield

Fast-growing fast-casual restaurant District Taco is adding two new restaurants to the D.C. area, this time through franchise agreements.

District Taco started with just one taco cart in Rosslyn in 2009. (Courtesy District Taco )

District Taco started with just one taco cart in Rosslyn in 2009. (Courtesy District Taco )

Fast-growing fast-casual restaurant District Taco is adding two new restaurants to the D.C. area, this time through franchise agreements.

The new locations will be the first franchised locations in the D.C. area.

A District Taco in McLean opened Aug. 30 at 1330 Chain Bridge Road. Another in Springfield, at 8432 Old Keene Mill Road, will open in the near future.

DT Nova LLC, owned by Hicham El Abbassi and Isalmou Boussaa, will eventually open additional District Taco franchise locations. The team is also a Five Guys Burgers and Fries franchise operator.

District Taco, which started with just one taco cart in Rosslyn in 2009, is on an ambitious franchise path, with plans for 10 to 15 franchise locations a year and 80 locations by 2027. It currently has 14 company-owned locations in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

So far, it has signed multi-unit development deals that will add 40 locations in Central and Western Florida, 10 in New Jersey and 10 in Virginia Beach, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater areas of Virginia.

Co-founder Osiris Hoil moved to the U.S. from Mexico in 2002 at the age of 18, and started the District Taco cart with Arlington neighbor Marc Wallace seven years later.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.