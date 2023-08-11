DC-area inflation rates are among the lowest in the US

As costs rise across the U.S., inflation in the D.C. metro area remains below the national average.

Consumer prices in July rose 0.2%, which pushed the annual rate of consumer price inflation up to 3.2% from 3.0% in June — the first increase in the annual rate of consumer inflation in a year. But annual inflation rates vary across the country.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics broke down inflation rates by Metropolitan Statistical Areas, and the annual rate of consumer inflation in the D.C. area during July was 1.8%, well below the national average.

By metro area, that ranked second-lowest, only behind Anchorage, Alaska.

The highest annual consumer price inflation by metro in July was Miami, at 6.9%, followed by Tampa-St. Petersburg at 5.9%.

WalletHub extrapolated Bureau of Labor Statistics data from 23 metro areas to determine not only year-over-year changes in consumer prices in metros, but also changes in the consumer price index in the latest month compared to two months before, to get a snapshot of how inflation has changed across the country in the short and long term.