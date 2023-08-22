Amtrak orders more next-generation trains

Amtrak has ordered an additional 10 next-generation train sets, which it has dubbed Amtrak Airo, citing demand for passenger rail travel that is exceeding expectations.

It brings the total contract order to 83 Airo train sets. The first trains are scheduled to go into service in 2026, across Amtrak’s nationwide network.

The trains are being manufactured in California by Siemens.

Amtrak is funding the purchase with its Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding.

The new trains will have more amenities, including larger seats, more leg room, trip and train navigation signage, 5G Wi-Fi and digital information systems, plus improved cafe cars. Business class cars will offer both double and single seats.

The new trains will run on routes that include the popular Northeast Corridor between D.C. and Boston, as well as Virginia services, and both regional and national routes across the country.

The new trains will also operate at speeds of up to 125 miles per hour.

It is part of a broader infrastructure improvement program for Amtrak, which also includes new, faster Acela trains on the Northeast Corridor and modernizing its passenger concourse at D.C.’s Union Station.