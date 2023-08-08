Live Radio
The chips are down this summer at Maryland’s casinos

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 8, 2023, 11:00 AM

Gaming revenue generated by Maryland’s six casinos in July was down 4% from a year ago, with a double-digit drop at Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino.

Revenue from slot machines and table games totaled $174.3 million. Last July, the total was $181.5 million, the second-best month for gaming revenue in the 13-year history of Maryland’s legalized casinos.

Of this July’s total, Maryland collected $73.2 million for state programs, down 3.8% from last July. The majority of gaming revenue the state collects goes to the Maryland Education Trust Fund.

Horseshoe Casino made $16 million in July gaming revenue, down 12.9% from a year ago. MGM National Harbor’s July gaming revenue was down 6.6% from last year, at $72.2 million. Live Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills saw $62.7 million in July gaming revenue, down 1.9%.

Year-over-year gaming revenue was also lower at the state’s three smaller casinos: Down 4.2% at Ocean Downs, down 6.6% at Rocky Gap and down less than 1% at Hollywood Casino.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino gaming revenue, and contributions to state programs online.

