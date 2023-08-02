2 Maryland resorts among mid-Atlantic favorites

The Stanley Norman Skipjack at Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels, Maryland. (Courtesy Inn at Perry Cabin)

Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels, Maryland, ranks No. 4. The original manor house was built in the early 1800s and first became an inn and restaurant in 1980. It has undergone several renovations and additions, and currently includes 82 rooms and a world-class spa. It is a popular destination for weddings.

The Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, is on the Ego Alley waterfront in downtown Annapolis and ranks No. 8. It underwent a multimillion dollar renovation that was completed in 2020.

The 150-room hotel was originally built in 1967. Its 16 waterfront rooms with balconies overlooking the boat traffic in Ego Alley are a hot ticket during the warmer months, as are the dockside tables at Pusser’s Caribbean Grille.

Inn at Perry Cabin recently added a historic 1902 sloped skipjack sailboat, the Stanley Norman, to its fleet of seven classic sailing vessels.

Topping Travel+Leisure’s 2023 list of favorite mid-Atlantic resorts is River House at Odette’s, in New Hope, Pennsylvania. The 36-room resort opened in 2020. It is named after French American actor Odette Myrtil, who operated a cabaret restaurant on what is now the site of the hotel.

River House is known for its piano lounge and a members-only rooftop bar overlooking the Delaware River.

