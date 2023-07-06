DC-area biz schools rank high for post-graduation pay

A Virginia school ranked No. 1 in a recent top-10 list for best average postgraduate pay for business school students. Another Virginia school followed close behind, along with George Washington University and Georgetown University.

Business advice company Venture Smarter, using data from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, puts the University of Virginia in Charlottesville at the top of the list with a one-year post-graduation business course alumni earning an average $88,048. That figure jumped to an average $112,758 after four years.

That puts UVA’s Darden School at 93% above the national one-year average, and 87% above the four-year average.

George Washington University’s School of Business ranks No. 5, at an average $58,070 one year out of school and $101,930 after four years.

Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, ranks No. 7, with an average one-year post-grad salary of $63,631 and $98,403 after four years.

Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business ranks No. 8 at $82,850 and $94,935.

Graduates of the top seven business schools have average earnings of more than $100,000 four years after graduation.

Below is the complete top 10 list, courtesy Venture Smarter: