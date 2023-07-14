Crab Sports is newest Maryland sports betting app

Columbia, Maryland-based sports betting app Crab Sports is the latest to be approved to operate in Maryland, and becomes the 11th sports betting app in the state.

Columbia, Maryland-based sports betting app Crab Sports is the latest to be approved to operate in Maryland, and becomes the 11th sports betting app in the state.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission has issued a sports wagering license to Crab Sports Inc. and its operator partner iGaming Cloud Inc. after it completed a controlled demonstration of its online sports wagering platform.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming expects more mobile sports betting apps and retail sportsbooks to launch in the near future.

While sports wagering fell 21% in June in Maryland, in the state’s 2023 fiscal year, which closed June 30, sports wagering contributed $22.3 million in FY23 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

In addition to the 11 approved sports betting apps, there are 10 retail sports wagering facilities in the state, including sportsbooks at five Maryland casinos.

The majority of sports wagering in Maryland is through apps, with mobile sports betting falling 20% in June to $243.8 million. Sports betting at retail locations was down almost 30% last month, totaling $10.7 million.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.