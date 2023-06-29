Whole Foods opens latest store on Walter Reed campus

Whole Foods Market, an important piece of the redevelopment of the Walter Reed campus, has opened one of its largest D.C. area stores there.

The 47,000-square-foot Whole Foods is part of The Parks at Walter Reed, located on the ground floor of the 323-unit The Hartley luxury apartment building. It joins a Chase Bank, Jinya Ramen Bar, Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, The Charmery and nailsaloon at The Parks at Walter Reed.

“Located at The Parks Marketplace, the commercial center of the development, Whole Foods is the latest in a series of major milestones and represents a significant moment for this project. Leasing momentum is strong and more food and beverage and retail announcements are coming,” said Katie Wiacek, managing director of Hines, who’s part of the joint venture behind the development, which also includes Urban Atlantic and Triden Development Group.

The Parks at Walter Reed campus covers 66 acres, 16 acres of which is park and open space. It will eventually include 130,000-square-feet of retail, 2,200 townhomes, condos and apartments, office space, a medical care facility operated by Howard University, D.C. International School, a dog park and playground and a swimming pool operated by the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation.

There are already almost 1,700 residential units either under construction, or completed, including The Hartley.

In addition to Hines, Urban Atlantic and Triden’s The Parks, the former Walter Reed campus’ other developers include Children’s National Hospital and the State Department.

