NYC’s H&H Bagels is coming to DC area

H&H Bagels, considered the epitome of a New York City bagel maker, is expanding nationwide and the D.C. metro area is on the list.

H&H Bagels, considered the epitome of a New York City bagel maker, is expanding nationwide and the D.C. metro area is on the list.

H&H, founded in 1972, said it will open 25 new restaurants this year across the country, with both company-owned and franchised locations. The plans include 10 stores across D.C., Northern Virginia, Norfolk and Virginia Beach. The company did not disclose specific locations or a timeline for openings.

Other locations are planned for California, Connecticut, Florida and Illinois.

“We’re excited to bring our legendary New York City bagels to cities across the country as part of our expansion plan,” said Jay Rushin, H&H Bagels chief executive. “With each new company-owned and franchise location, we are looking forward to welcoming new customers to the H&H family, while working with like-minded entrepreneurs who are eager to bring an iconic brand and authentic New York City bagel to cities across the country.”

The bagels will be made fresh in New York City and shipped to the out-of-town locations. It’s opening a 20,000-square-foot bakery in the Woodside, Queens, neighborhood specifically for making and distributing its bagels.

H&H has four locations in New York City.

H&H Bagels has been featured in a long list of TV shows and movies, including “Seinfeld,” “The Office,” “You’ve Got Mail,” “Sex and the City,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and “Boy Meets Girl.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.