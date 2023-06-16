Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Maryland unemployment falls to…

Maryland unemployment falls to new record low

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 16, 2023, 12:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland’s unemployment rate fell to 2.4% in May, down from 2.5% the month before, reaching the lowest unemployment rate for Maryland since 1976. That’s when the Bureau of Labor Statistics began releasing state unemployment figures.

Maryland’s unemployment rate a year earlier was 3.1%.

Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 2.9% in May, down from 3.1% in April. That’s still higher than a year earlier, when Virginia’s unemployment rate was 2.5%.

Unemployment numbers are seasonally-adjusted.

Nebraska, New Hampshire and South Dakota all tied for the lowest state unemployment rate in May, at 1.9%. Nevada still has the highest state unemployment rate, at 5.4% in May.

Maryland has added 36,800 jobs in the past year, for a job growth rate of 1.4%. Virginia has gained a net 91,500 jobs in the past year, or a job growth rate of 2.3%.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up