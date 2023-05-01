World’s (unofficially) largest bounce house comes to Maryland

A 16,000-square-foot, 37-foot high bounce house that’s touring around North America is making a stop at Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, Maryland, beginning May 20.

The Big Bounce America, operated by Florida-based event producer and promoter XL Event Lab, will have activity times for little kids, not so little kids and adults and will be open four consecutive Saturdays and Sundays from May 20 through June 11.

XL Event Lab bills The Big Bounce America as “the world’s biggest bounce house,” and it almost certainly is, but that’s not currently official, according to Guinness World Records, the accepted keeper of such things, whose database has more than 53,000 records.

Guinness World Records currently gives the title to a 13,584 square foot inflatable bounce castle in Dubai.

“We are working on getting recertified by Guinness as we recently expanded its size and beat out the current titleholder in Dubai. Big Bounce America currently spans over 16,000 square feet, but isn’t the official record holder yet according to Guinness,” said Kiersten Laramee, a spokesperson for XL Event Lab.

The attraction includes three additional inflatables including “Sports Slam,” with a customized sports arena, a 900-foot-long obstacle course named “The Giant,” with 50 different obstacles, and a space-themed play area with aliens, spaceships, moon craters, a five-lane slide and three ball pits named “airSPACE!”

The main Bounce House includes giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops. There is also a DJ stage.

Tickets are $22 for three hours in the bounce house and unlimited access to the other attractions. XL Event Lab says it expects time slots to sell out. There are both family sessions and adult only sessions.

The weekends when the bounce house will be in Maryland include:

May 20 and May 21

May 27 and May 28

June 3 and June 4

June 10 and June 11

You’d think it would take a very long time to fill up a bounce house that size. XL Event Lab said it can actually be filled up in about 20 minutes. There are 30 high-powered blowers that fill the Big Bounce America house alone.