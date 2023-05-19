Live Radio
Maryland’s unemployment rate in April is lowest since 1976

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 19, 2023, 12:53 PM

Maryland’s unemployment rate fell from 2.7% in March to 2.5% in April, the lowest since at least 1976, when the Bureau of Labor Statistics began its current series of state unemployment rates.

Virginia’s unemployment rate fell from 3.2% in March to 3.1% in April. Its unemployment rate in April was higher than it was a year ago when the state’s jobless rate was 2.6% in April 2022.

South Dakota had the lowest state unemployment rate in April at 1.9%, while Nevada had the highest at 5.4%.

Maryland ended April with 39,500 more jobs than a year earlier, for an annual job growth rate of 1.5%. Virginia ended April with 87,000 more jobs than April 2022, for an annual job growth rate of 2.1%.

Texas led states for annual job growth in April, gaining 534,000, for a job growth rate of 4.0%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly state unemployment rates and changes in civilian employment online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

