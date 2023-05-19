Maryland’s unemployment rate in April is lowest since 1976

Maryland's unemployment rate fell from 2.7% in March to 2.5% in April, the lowest since at least 1976 when the Bureau of Labor Statistics began its current series of state unemployment rates.

Maryland’s unemployment rate fell from 2.7% in March to 2.5% in April, the lowest since at least 1976, when the Bureau of Labor Statistics began its current series of state unemployment rates.

Virginia’s unemployment rate fell from 3.2% in March to 3.1% in April. Its unemployment rate in April was higher than it was a year ago when the state’s jobless rate was 2.6% in April 2022.

South Dakota had the lowest state unemployment rate in April at 1.9%, while Nevada had the highest at 5.4%.

Maryland ended April with 39,500 more jobs than a year earlier, for an annual job growth rate of 1.5%. Virginia ended April with 87,000 more jobs than April 2022, for an annual job growth rate of 2.1%.

Texas led states for annual job growth in April, gaining 534,000, for a job growth rate of 4.0%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly state unemployment rates and changes in civilian employment online.