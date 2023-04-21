Maryland’s unemployment rate lower than Virginia’s for 2nd month in a row

Maryland has historically had a slightly higher unemployment rate than Virginia, but for the second consecutive month, Maryland's jobless rate was lower than Virginia in March.

Virginia’s unemployment rate is also higher than it was a year ago.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Virginia’s unemployment rate last month was unchanged at 3.2%, and up from 2.8% in March 2022. Maryland’s unemployment rate fell to 2.7% in March, and is down from 3.2% a year earlier.

Maryland’s 2.7% is a record low recorded by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Virginia has gained 99,900 jobs in the past year, a job growth rate of 2.5%, outpacing Maryland’s annual job growth rate of 1.3%. Maryland has gained 35,900 jobs in the past year.

South Dakota had the lowest state unemployment rate in March, at 1.9%, followed by North Dakota and Nebraska at 2.1%. Nevada had the highest state unemployment rate last month, at 5.5%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly state unemployment numbers and changes in civilian workforce by state online.