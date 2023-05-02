Bethesda-based Marriott now the largest hotel brand in Latin America, Caribbean

Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International has completed its acquisition of the City Express hotel brand from Mexico City-based Hoteles City Express.

Separately, Marriott reported strong first quarter results on room revenue growth and net income that was double a year ago.

City Express, with about 150 hotel properties in Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia and Chile, is now City Express by Marriott, Marriott’s 31st hotel brand.

The acquisition cements Marriott’s position as the largest hotel company in the Caribbean and Latin America, with more than 480 properties in 37 countries.

“With this brand acquisition, we have significantly grown our presence in the Caribbean and Latin America, particularly in secondary and tertiary markets, making us the largest hotel company in the region,” said Brian King, President of Marriott International’s Caribbean and Latin America region.

“We see meaningful opportunity to further expand the City Express brand in the CALA region as well as in other locations,” King said.

Last fall, Marriott opened an all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic, the Sanctuary Cap Cana, its 30th all-inclusive property in the Caribbean and Latin America.

It also signed a management agreement for a W-branded, adults-only, all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic. That resort is expected to open in 2024 in Punta Cana Uvero Alto.

Marriott, the world’s largest hotel manager, opened 79 new hotels last quarter. Its first quarter room revenue was up 34.3% from a year earlier, and first quarter reported net income was $757 million, compared to $377 million a year earlier.