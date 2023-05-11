Live Radio
SuperBook sports bar at Camden Yards holds grand opening Friday

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 11, 2023, 9:49 AM

The SuperBook Bar & Restaurant has 38 televisions, including a 150-inch LED wall, and will only be open on Baltimore Orioles home game days. (Courtesy SuperBook Bar & Restaurant)

Las Vegas-based SuperBook is holding a grand opening for its sports bar at 333 W. Camden Street in Baltimore on Friday.

The Camden Yards sports bar replaces Dempsey’s Brew Pub, which permanently closed last year after a decade of business.

While the SuperBook Bar & Restaurant, which opened last month, does not have sports betting windows or kiosks, customers can place bets on approved sports betting apps, including SuperBook’s own app — which is now live in Maryland.

Maryland is the eighth state where SuperBook’s sports betting app is now approved.

The sports bar has 38 televisions, including a 150-inch LED wall, and will only be open on Baltimore Orioles home game days.

SuperBook’s flagship sports bar and restaurant is at the Westgate in Las Vegas.

