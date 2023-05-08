Gen Z is the most stressed-out generation. Here’s what companies can do about it

In a survey by the Alexandria, Virginia-based nonprofit, 47% of Gen Z workers reported experiencing stress related to their job at least once per week, compared to 27% of Baby Boomers.

The Society for Human Resource Management has released results from its State of Mental Health and Well-Being in the Workplace research, and the data show a significant generational divide on the impact of stress on mental health.

In a survey by the Alexandria, Virginia-based nonprofit, 47% of Gen Z workers reported experiencing stress related to their job at least once per week, compared to 27% of Baby Boomers. More than one-in-four Gen Z workers said their job makes them feel depressed at least once a week, and 42% said their job makes them feel overwhelmed.

Gen Z stress spills well beyond the workplace, and a major source of stress for these youngest adults is the economic unknown.

“If you are 35 years old or younger, you have never experienced an economic downturn. The last significant one was 2008, which was 15 years ago. We know economic downturns create major, major stress and anxiety,” said Johnny C. Taylor Jr., chief executive officer of SHRM.

All generations are aware of and used social media platforms. Gen Z is the only generation that doesn’t remember a time before social media — and that is another source of stress.

“They live in this world of social media where people are attacking people with whom they disagree or don’t have the same world view. It has led to an overall sense of toxicity in culture. Young people are telling us that it is taking a toll on their mental well-being,” Taylor said.

Since the pandemic began three years ago, more companies have pledged to better support their employees’ mental health, but many also continue to fall short.

The SHRM Foundation has produced a Field Guide for Mental Health in Your Workplace with tools, training and other resources.