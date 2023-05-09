Eclectic apartment building in NoMa coins a new neighborhood name: SoNYa

D.C.-based Monument Realty recently completed its latest residential project in D.C., and in addition to its funky look, it also coins a new neighborhood name.

SoNYa, as it’s called, is a reference to the “South of New York Avenue District” within the NoMa submarket.

The 14-story building, at 40 Patterson Street, N.E., at the intersection of First Street Northeast and Capital Street Northeast has 321 apartments, a rooftop pool, club and entertainment spaces, a sports bar and a fitness center.

The rooftop lounge has a retractable roof and heaters so it can be accessed year-round.

The building also has its own fleet of resident-only electric shooters and on-site electric car-charging stations.

The entire building, both outside and inside, features art, which Monument Realty says is inspired by urban graffiti. One outdoor mural depicts a Ukrainian refugee women in blue with four arms wrapping around herself, by artist Emmanuel Jarus.

The building’s lobby is painted with a custom Sherwin Williams shade of yellow called “Va Va Voom.”

“When you are walking on the streets, and you look up, the vibrant, colorful building elevates your mood. The closer you get to the building, the more you can appreciate the spirit it brings to the area,” said Monument Realty founder Michael Darby.

The studio- to three-bedroom apartments range from about $1,900 a month to well over $4,000 a month.

Monument’s investment partners on the SoNYa project are JRE Partners and Ghitis Property Company.

Monument Realty is planning another residential building next door on Patterson Street Northeast, which is pre-development with no construction timeline announced, and another large residential pre-development in D.C.’s Chinatown.

Monument has two dozen residential buildings completed or in development in its portfolio, as well as 8 million-square-feet of office space, 400,000-square-feet of retail space and hotel properties, valued at more than $8 billion.