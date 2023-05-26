District Dogs among companies settling DC wage complaints

D.C. has reached settlements with three companies, totaling nearly $1 million, to resolve allegations they violated District wage laws.

daycare and boarding company District Dogs(WTOP/John Aaron)

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb said settlements have been reached with three companies, totaling nearly $1 million to resolve allegations they violated District wage laws.

Among those settling is fast-growing dog day care and boarding company District Dogs. The Attorney General’s office (OAG) began investigating the company after getting complaints that tips were not being property distributed to employees.

District Dogs denied the allegations, but cooperated with the investigation and will pay a total of more than $120,000 to resolve the investigation.

It includes more than $90,000 paid to workers and $30,000 in civil penalties paid to D.C.

District Dogs has four locations across the District. Earlier this month, it opened a location at Amazon’s HQ2 in Pentagon City, the first retailer to open at Metropolitan Park.

Maryland-based flooring installation company B&B Solutions will pay $612,000, including $475,000 to workers as restitution and damages and $137,000 to the District in civil penalties.

The OAG filed a wage theft lawsuit against the company and its subcontractors for allegedly failing to pay janitorial workers minimum wage or to provide sick leave as required by D.C. law.

Levy Premium Foodservice Limited Partnership, which operates dining and concessions programs at Nationals Ballpark with 700 food service employees at the stadium, will provide employees with eight additional hours of sick leave — a value of $164,000 — and pay $35,000 in civil penalties.

The attorney general’s office began an investigation of the company in 2022, after complaints that it issued pay stubs to employees inaccurately reflecting paid sick leave balances. It cooperated with the investigation and has taken corrective action.

“Employers are legally required to pay District workers all the wages and benefits they have earned,” Schwalb said in a statement.

