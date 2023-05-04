DC metro area unemployment falls to new pandemic low

The D.C. metro region’s unemployment rate in March was 2.7% — down from 2.9% in February, and the lowest unemployment rate since before the pandemic began three years ago.

A year earlier, the D.C. metro’s unemployment rate was 3.1%.

The D.C. region also gained a net 79,167 jobs compared to March 2022.

The U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reports unemployment rates were lower than a year ago in 208 of the 389 metropolitan areas, higher in 151 and unchanged in 30.

A total of 125 areas had jobless rates of less than 3% and 11 areas had rates of at least 8%.

Among cities with a population of one million or more, Birmingham, Alabama, had the lowest metropolitan unemployment rate in March, at 1.8%. That was followed by Miami at 2.2%. Las Vegas still has the highest big city unemployment rate, at 5.7% in March.

Among all metro areas, Decatur, Alabama; Huntsville, Alabama; and Rapid City, South Dakota; had the lowest at 1.6%. El Centro, California had the highest, at 15.6%.

All metropolitan unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

BLS posts monthly metropolitan unemployment rates and changes to civilian labor forces online.