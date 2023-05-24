Backcountry to open DC store, its first location on the East Coast

Backcountry will open its D.C. store in Northwest next month. (Courtesy Backcountry)(Backcountry)

Big online outdoor sports gear and apparel retailer Backcountry will open one of its few brick-and-mortar retail stores in D.C.

The Backcountry store will open next month at 2108 14th St. NW. The three-story store will be staffed by outdoor experts. Backcountry said the D.C. store will also tailor product offerings that reflect popular outdoor activities in the region.

Its stores carry everything from ski and snowboarding equipment to fishing, hiking, camping and biking gear.

Backcountry was founded in 1996 in Park City, Utah. Its original retail store is adjacent to its fulfillment center in Salt Lake City.

“With our retail locations, our goal is to equip our customers with the gear, knowledge, and the confidence they need to get outside by combining the expert guidance of our Gearheads with our expansive product assortment,” said CEO Melanie Cox.

Backcountry stores are also configured to host guest speakers and how-to discussions.

In 2021, Backcountry announced its plans to expand into retail stores. The D.C. store will be its seventh physical location, and one of three additions this year. Backcountry has other stores in Salt Lake City; Boulder, Colorado; Seattle; Bozeman, Montana; Chicago and its most-recent opening in Palo Alto, California. It will also open a store in Los Angeles soon.