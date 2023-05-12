Live Radio
Amtrak Mother’s Day sale: DC to Philly for $29, NYC for $47

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 12, 2023, 12:40 PM

Amtrak’s five-day Mother’s Day Flash Sale doesn’t actually include discounted travel on Mother’s Day, but it is good for discounts covering the next three months.

The sale is good for tickets purchased now through May 17, and it’s valid for travel on most Amtrak routes across the country from June 1 to August 30.

For D.C. travelers, Northeast Regional tickets require a 21-day advance purchase for the discount.

Sample fares include:

  • D.C. to New York City for $46.50 each way on the Northeast Regional (and $106.50 on Acela)
  • D.C. to Atlanta for $159
  • D.C. to Philadelphia for $28.50, and
  • Lorton, Virginia to Sanford, Florida on the Auto Train for $142.50, plus the cost of the vehicle

The Mother’s Day sale is good for coach class travel, and Acela Business Class. Online booking requires the code “C514.”

Like airlines, Amtrak has recovered from the dramatic pandemic drop in travel. In fiscal 2022, Northeast Corridor ridership was 110% of what it was in fiscal 2021, carrying 9.3 million passengers.

