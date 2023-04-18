Va. company testing digital gun holster that comes with an app

Crozet, Virginia-based Machine Inc. has developed a digital handgun holster called SafeOp, and is currently field-testing it with 13 law enforcement agencies across the country.

Crozet, Virginia-based Machine Inc. has developed a digital handgun holster called SafeOp, and is currently field-testing it with 13 law enforcement agencies across the country.

It eventually plans to make it available to the public.

The holster secures the weapon, but allows it to be unlocked and drawn in under a quarter of a second.

The holster works with a uniquely coded ring worn on the index finger of the authorized user who is the only person who can draw the sidearm.

It also comes with a movement detection feature that sends alerts to the owner through an app if the firearm is touched, whether it is being worn or stored.

Machine Inc. said it developed the digital holster because law enforcement officers are increasingly targeted by suspects attempting to seize officers’ sidearms.

The law enforcement field tests are being conducted with the help of the Gun Safety Consortium.

“Machine Inc. plans to release the holster to the general public, strengthening the continued mission for improved safety, where today, half of American’s nearly 400 million firearms remain unlocked and unsecured,” Machine Inc. said.

No timeline for public availability has been announced.

When made available to the public, Machine Inc. said it is targeting a retail price of $195. The company will send a ring sizing kit to buyers. It’s website said a full battery charge is good for 20,000+ unlock cycles and unlimited standby.