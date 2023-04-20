Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Uber Eats using robots…

Uber Eats using robots for food deliveries in part of Fairfax

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 20, 2023, 1:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Uber is partnering with AI-powered robotics company Cartken for food deliveries in Fairfax, Viriginia’s Mosaic District. (Courtesy Uber)

After piloting autonomous robot food deliveries in Miami, Uber Eats is now using the sidewalk robots for limited deliveries in Fairfax, Virginia’s Mosaic District.

Uber is partnering with AI-powered robotics company Cartken for the deliveries.

There are more than 40 restaurants in the Mosaic District, although just a handful are currently signed up for the Uber Eats robot deliveries, including Our Mom Eugenia, Pupatella and RASA.

“Cartken is at an inflection point, where we are rapidly bringing our AI, computer vision and lidar-less autonomous robots to more places, like the Mosaic District, in partnership with Uber Eats,” said Cartken co-founder Anjali Jindal Naik.

Developer EDENS, the owner and operator of the Mosaic District, is enthusiastic about the robots.

“We are excited to partner with Uber Eats and Cartken to bring cutting-edge technology o our community, and confident this innovative service will elevate visitor experience and customer engagement at Mosaic,” said Greg Dercach, vice president of property management at EDENS.

Oakland, California-based Cartken was founded in 2019 by former Google engineers. Its backers include Vela Partners and Incubate Fund.

The company already has an established partnership with Grubhub for sidewalk robot deliveries on dozens of college campuses.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up