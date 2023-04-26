Sheetz customers top 2 million EV charges

Gas and convenience store chain Sheetz has one of the largest electric vehicle charging station networks, and its customers just passed the 2 millionth charging session.

No. 2 million comes about a year after Sheetz reached 1 million charging sessions.

Sheetz installed its first electric vehicle charging station at a store in Pennsylvania in 2012. Today, it has 650 EV chargers at 95 locations.

Sheetz works with Tesla, Electrify America, EVGo and other charging infrastructure companies to expand its network, which already covers about 14% of all of its nearly 680 locations.

EV owners are able to find which Sheetz have EV charging stations, and estimate what it will cost to charge their vehicle online.