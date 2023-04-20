Ocean City’s Fontainebleau to reopen as Ashore Resort & Beach Club

The Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort officially reopens next month as the Ashore Resort & Beach Club in Maryland after a complete property renovation.

The hotel, one of the oldest operating hotels in Ocean City, was acquired last year by Certares Real Estate Management, Monomoy Property Ventures and Highlands Investment LLC.

The new owners dropped the Clarion moniker from the hotel’s name after acquiring it.

The resort’s 250 rooms, including 15 multiroom suites have been redesigned and remodeled, including the private balconies overlooking the beach.

There are five new food and beverage destinations on the property, including the full-service Tide Room, beachside bar Wahoo Beach Bar, a renovated 3,000-square-foot deck and event space called The Shore Deck overlooking the ocean, an indoor tavern The Taproom, and a morning coffee and to-go café named Ashore Things.

The hotel, which opened in 1974, is one of few in Ocean City with rights to the beach in front of the property, which transferred to the new owners, meaning full-service food and drink service by staff on the beach, with umbrellas and lounge chairs on the beach and the outdoor pool.

The property is managed by HEI Hotels and Resorts.

“Every detail of this transformation has been designed to elevate the experience for travelers to Ocean City. We look forward to delivering exceptional service, sought after dining experiences and an unparalleled beach club experience to our guests and acting as excellent citizens in the broader Ocean City community,” said Brian Lodermeier, regional vice president of operations for HEI.

The hotel also includes 14 meeting rooms and a ballroom that can accommodate up to 1,100 people and a beachside pavilion for wedding receptions and other private events.

The property is pet friendly.

Bookings for the Ashore Resort are available beginning May 8, and a check on rates for June show room rates start at around $370 a night.

The Fontainebleau has a long history in Ocean City, as chronicled by OceanCity.com.