Life Time opening big athletic club in Clarendon

Minneapolis-based Life Time will open a four-story, 113,000-square-foot Athletic Country Club in Clarendon, Virginia, in mid-September.

The club includes Life Time Work, a 28,000-square-foot co-working membership space with both private offices and open plan workspaces. Membership includes access to other Life Time co-working spaces at all of its athletic country clubs nationwide.

The Clarendon location, at 1440 North Edgewood Street, anchors Regency Center’s mixed-use development The Crossing Clarendon.

Life Time invested $30 million in development for the Clarendon location. It will have more than 100 employees, all of whom get a free Life Time membership.

The club includes six studios that will host more than 100 fitness classes a week, including barre, cycle, Pilates and yoga.

There is a five-lane lap pool, a bistro, a kids gym, a spa and salon and a café.

The Clarendon location does not have pickleball courts, but its locations in Gainesville, Reston and Sterling do, and Clarendon members will have access to those. Life Time recently struck an exclusive deal with Rockville-based pickleball equipment maker JOOLA for its clubs.

A preview center at the club is currently open for perspective members. Life Time offers several membership levels. The Clarendon location will be Life Time’s seventh location in Northern Virginia. Life Time operates more than 160 clubs in North America.