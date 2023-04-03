TRUMP INDICTMENT: The charges | Indictment explained | Trump to deliver remarks | Experts weigh in | Atlanta, DC probes continue
Guinness is closing Maryland production facility (but not its taproom and restaurant)

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 3, 2023, 5:58 PM

Guinness owner Diageo will close the Guinness production facility in Halethorpe, Maryland, just three years after its opening.

The closure will not impact the Guinness Open Gate Brewery tap room and restaurant, also in Halethorpe. It will continue brewing beers to serve at the tap room in its 10-barrel innovation brewery on the ground floor of the visitor center.

Diageo said the $50 million Baltimore County facility is underutilized. Its closure will result in about 100 layoffs. Guinness is providing severance, outplacement assistance and employee resources, the company said in a statement.

The Maryland facility brews Guinness Blonde, not its iconic stout. It was also intended to create dozens of experimental beers.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery opened to strong interest, with more than 100,000 people visiting it during its first three months of operation. Since opening, it has had more than 1.3 million visitors.

“After careful consideration and analysis of our supply footprint, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close our manufacturing facility,” Diageo said in a statement.

“We have been part of the Baltimore community for many years and will continue to be an active member through our work at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery, contributing to local tourism and the economy, and supporting local charitable organizations.”

The manufacturing facility is expected to close by this June.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

