Gas at Sheetz is $1.85 a gallon until end of April

For the third time in six months, gas and convenience store chain Sheetz has cut the price of one gas blend, this time E85 unleaded, to $1.85 per gallon.

For the third time in six months, gas and convenience store chain Sheetz has cut the price of one gas blend — this time E85 unleaded — to $1.85 per gallon.

The promotion runs through the end of April.

E85 is approved for flex fuel vehicles designed to run on gasoline or gasoline-ethanol blends of up to 85%, and contains more ethanol than other fuel blends.

Drivers can check if E85 is compatible with their vehicle online. The price is available at all Sheetz locations in Virginia and Maryland that have E85.

The average price of gas in Virginia is $3.54 cents per gallon as of April 17, according to AAA.

Sheetz cut the price of E-88 unleaded fuel to $1.99 per gallon last November, and in March reduced the price of premium, mid-grade and ethanol free fuel grades to match the price of regular 87.

Altoona, Pennsylvania-based, family-owned, Sheetz founded in 1952, has more than 650 locations in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and North Carolina.