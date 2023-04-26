From hobbyist to entrepreneur: 10 hobbies that can make you money

Wondering how to make money doing something you enjoy? With the rising costs of pretty much everything, many are looking for ways to boost their incomes.

But before settling for a less-than-ideal gig or side hustle, check out these 10 hobbies that can make you money:

1. Writing

If you have a way with words, there are many ways to make money writing.

You can:

— Start a blog or newsletter and monetize it through subscription fees, affiliate marketing, sponsorships or ads.

— Write a book and sell it through Amazon, your website or social media channels.

— Write for clients who need content for their businesses.

“Writing has always been a hobby of mine. I turned it into a money making opportunity by pairing it with one of my areas of expertise, personal finance,” David Bakke, a freelance personal finance writer, says.

“I wrote a book about personal finance, started a blog to help market the book and then got noticed by several other more popular personal finance blogs. I’ve been writing for them ever since in my spare time, earning what I would like to think is pretty good money,” Bakke says.

2. Photography

If you love to take photos, you can earn money by offering photography services or selling your pictures.

“As a new mom, I took up photography as a way to capture every moment. My friends started asking me to take photos of their kids, then their families, then their sister’s wedding,” Sherry Sutton, founder of Didi Marketing Collective, says.

“Next thing I knew, I had a business as a photographer. Within a few years, I was an award-winning photographer making more than I was in the corporate world,” Sutton says.

If you’d like to sell photos online, you can also contact stock photo sites that offer contributor programs like Shutterstock and Adobe.

3. Bargain Shopping

If you’re someone who always finds good deals, you can make money by marking up items and reselling them online through Amazon or your own site.

While Amazon charges various fees, the industry-leading platform can put your products in front of large interested audiences and can fulfill orders for you. The key is choosing items that offer big enough profit margins.

4. Gaming

Calling avid gamers: There are a few ways to turn your love for gaming into an income stream.

One route is to join Twitch and YouTube and share regular content. As you gain followers, you can generate revenue through donations, affiliate marketing, ads, brand sponsorships and merchandise.

Other ways to monetize gaming include becoming a coach for a site like Gamer Sensei, joining gaming tournaments, selling video game guides and tutorials or joining crypto gaming programs.

5. Arts and Crafts

Whether you like to paint, draw, knit, sew, quilt or partake in another craft, you can monetize your art or crafts by selling your creations.

“I’m an artist. I love to paint, craft and create. I painted for years before my husband encouraged me to sell my art,” Sabrina H. Lonzo, chief executive officer of Anirbas Art, says.

“I created a website, did gallery shows and successfully sold paintings at pop-up shops at the mall and other venues every month. I found these shows by Googling ‘*art craft fairs in my area*,’ and now I’m almost on every list in town,'” Lonzo says.

Arts and crafts can sell well on Etsy and Amazon Handmade, at local events and through your own website.

Additionally, you can start classes and create resources to teach others how to do your art or craft of choice.

6. Cooking and Baking

If you love to whip up tasty concoctions in the kitchen, chances are others will enjoy them, too. Life today is often busy and many are looking for shortcuts in the kitchen.

You can offer a variety of options such as weekly meal preparation or personal chef services, cooking classes or catering. Additionally, you can create food products and sell them.

“I cooked my way through college, starting with baked goodies. Chocolate chip cookies, cupcakes, cake pops — I even made some birthday cakes,” Dr. Sabrina Kong, dog trainer and veterinary consultant.

“But my most significant stream of income came from cooking lunches. I would create a weekly menu and people paid for the days they needed lunch. Every day I was selling at least five homemade meals to people at college,” Kong says.

7. Flying Drones

Flying a drone gives you a bird’s-eye view, a perspective that’s valuable for business owners in various industries, according to drone manufacturer, DJI Enterprise.

Companies in the agriculture, construction, mining, forestry and real estate industries often hire drone pilots for surveying, mapping and aerial photography.

You can monetize drone piloting once you’re at least 16 years old and have your Remote Pilot Certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration.

8. Spending Time With Pets

If you love animals you can get paid to spend time with other people’s furry friends — pet owners occasionally need a bit of help.

You can step in as a trusted pet sitter that loves and cares for animals while their owners are away. Platforms like Rover and Care.com connect pet owners with pet sitters.

9. Gardening

If you have a green thumb, there are a few ways to make money from your gardening skills. You can sell plants in various stages of the growth process from seeds and seedlings to flowers, fruits and vegetables.

Farmers markets, roadside stands and partnerships with local stores are all great ways to get started. Additionally, you can provide consulting services or create educational resources that help others grow their gardens.

10. Socializing on Social Media

Building communities on social media comes naturally to some people. If you like high levels of engagement and enjoy spending time in the social media feed, you may have a future in social media marketing.

Social media marketers strategize content plans for businesses to help them reach their ideal audiences through posts and networking. They also track results, provide reports to clients and make adjustments as necessary.

If this sounds up your alley, you can look for gigs on freelancing platforms like Upwork and Fiverr. You can also market yourself through your own website and on social media platforms like LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Making Money Can Be Fun but It Still Takes Work

While making money from a hobby can be fun, it likely won’t be a walk in the park.

“It takes a lot of effort, perseverance and dedication to transform a passion into a business,” Hilda Wong, CEO and founder of the website Content Dog, says.

“You must be willing to put in the time and effort necessary to develop your abilities and promote your offerings,” she adds.

Update 04/27/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.