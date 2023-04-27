Live Radio
New limited-edition beer salutes downtown DC’s largest public park

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 27, 2023, 12:50 PM

Franklin Park No. 9, named after downtown D.C.’s largest public park and for the number given to the 4.8 acre parcel in Pierre Charles L’Enfant’s 1791 Plan of the City of Washington, is a nutty saison and will be available May 1 through July 31 at six downtown bars and restaurants at the City-State’s brewery in D.C.’s Edgewood neighborhood. (Courtesy DowntownDC BID)

Buy a beer and support downtown D.C. parks.

The DowntownDC Business Improvement District has partnered with D.C. brewer City-State Brewing Company for a limited-edition beer whose sales will support downtown D.C. parks and other BID programs.

Franklin Park No. 9, named after downtown D.C.’s largest public park and for the number given to the 4.8 acre parcel in Pierre Charles L’Enfant’s 1791 Plan of the City of Washington, is a nutty saison and will be available May 1 through July 31 at six downtown bars and restaurants at the City-State’s brewery in D.C.’s Edgewood neighborhood.

A portion of the proceeds from sales will be donated to the DowntownDC Foundation, a nonprofit launched in 2019 that supports downtown parks and public spaces, neighborhood events, and homeless services at the Downtown Day Services Center.

“Thanks to the creative minds at the DowntownDC BID, the foundation, and City-State Brewing, we were able to create something fun that supports all of our goals, including spotlighting our strong local restaurant, bar and hotel industry,” said DowntownDC Foundation executive director Rachel Rose Hartman.

The DowntownDC BID and city officials are actively campaigning in many ways to bring people back to D.C.’s downtown area, which is far from its pre-pandemic hustle and bustle.

“The Franklin Park No. 9 saison is springtime in a can. It celebrates renewal and revival. Downtown D.C.’s comeback is vital to us and to the entire District, and we are honored that the BID tapped us for this unique project,” said City-State co-founder and CEO James Warner.

Franklin Square No. 9 is available at:

  • Baker’s Daughter — 1201 K Street, NW inside the Eaton DC Hotel
  • Free State — 501 G Street, N.W.
  • Immigrant Food — 925 13th Street, N.W. inside the Planet Word Museum
  • Marriott Marquis Washington, DC — 901 Massachusetts Avenue, N.W.
  • Michele’s — 1201 K Street, N.W., also at the Eaton DC Hotel
  • The Westin Washington DC City Center — 1400 M Street, N.W.

City-State’s taproom is at 705 Edgewood Street, N.W.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

