Alice Rivlin’s Forest Hills home on market for $6.7M

A mid-century home in Northwest D.C.’s Forest Hills neighborhood that was formerly home to the late Alice Rivlin, the first woman to serve as Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve from 1996 to 1999, and the first woman to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget before that, has been listed for sale for $6.695 million.
It is listed by Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary and Micah Smith of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.
The 7,700-square-foot home, located at 2838 Chesterfield Pl. NW, was originally custom-built in 1956, and recently underwent a new renovation and expansion by D.C.-based real estate development company Coba Properties.
Additions included a large outdoor roof deck overlooking Rock Creek Park.
The home has six bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths. It is surrounded by mature gardens and trees on a quarter-acre lot.
