Alice Rivlin’s Forest Hills home on market for $6.7M

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 19, 2023, 12:11 PM

2838 Chesterfield Pl. NW has been listed for more than $6 million. (Courtesy Constance Gauthier)
2838 Chesterfield Pl. NW has been listed for more than $6 million. (Courtesy Constance Gauthier)
2838 Chesterfield Pl. NW has been listed for more than $6 million. (Courtesy Constance Gauthier)
2838 Chesterfield Pl. NW has been listed for more than $6 million. (Courtesy Constance Gauthier)
2838 Chesterfield Pl. NW has been listed for more than $6 million. (Courtesy Constance Gauthier)
A mid-century home in Northwest D.C.’s Forest Hills neighborhood that was formerly home to the late Alice Rivlin, the first woman to serve as Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve from 1996 to 1999, and the first woman to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget before that, has been listed for sale for $6.695 million.

It is listed by Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary and Micah Smith of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

The 7,700-square-foot home, located at 2838 Chesterfield Pl. NW, was originally custom-built in 1956, and recently underwent a new renovation and expansion by D.C.-based real estate development company Coba Properties.

Additions included a large outdoor roof deck overlooking Rock Creek Park.

The home has six bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths. It is surrounded by mature gardens and trees on a quarter-acre lot.

Rivlin passed away in 2019. She was 89.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

