The Dabney chef opens French bistro Petite Cerise

The chef-owner of Michelin-starred The Dabney opens Petite Cerise this week, a French bistro leaning heavily on the culinary history and traditions of French dining.

Chef Jeremiah Langhorne and business partner Alex Zink say the all-day dining is influenced by their travels and love of classic French cooking techniques.

Petite Cerise, French for “little cherry,” has separate breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. Dinner menu item prices range from $17 to $55, with entrees such as Poisson Poele, Fricassee de Poulet and Roti de Boeuf.

The breakfast menu includes crepes, croques and omelets.

The restaurant is in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood at 1027 7th Street NW. The two-level restaurant includes outdoor dining.

The wine list is entirely French wines.

The pair describe their new restaurant as “part casual neighborhood cafe, part energetic bistro, designed to encourage the French way of living and enjoying life, or joie de vivre.”

Washingtonian recently ranked The Dabney, at 122 Blagden Alley NW, No. 1 on its list of The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington.