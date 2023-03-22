MARCH MADNESS: Prepare for Men's Sweet 16 games | Women's Sweet 16 is set | New TV deal for Women's tourney? | March Madness TV ratings up | See photos of local teams
SIXT brings Audi, Mercedes, BMW rentals to Reagan National

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 22, 2023, 12:29 PM

SIXT will land at Reagan National Airport on April 1. (Courtesy SIXT)

Fort Lauderdale-based SIXT USA, the North American division of Munich-based rental car company SIXT, will land at Reagan National Airport on April 1, with a fleet of luxury German vehicles including convertibles.

Its fleet also includes cars and SUVs from U.S. and Asian manufacturers.

SIXT USA opened a rental location at Dulles Airport in 2019.

At Reagan National, SIXT will operate rental counters in space currently used by Avis and Budget. Both Avis and Budget are relocating to an off-airport location at 2600 Richmond Highway in Crystal City, effective March 30, with airport shuttle service.

The Reagan Airport location will be one of its largest airport locations in the country, and the newest in its aggressive U.S. expansion.

It says 12 years after it expanded to the U.S. market, it is now its largest individual market, with more than 100 rental stations at 40 airports and 1,200 employees.

Recent openings have included Pittsburgh, Nashville, Vail and Charlotte. It opened its first Canadian location last July in Toronto.

It has doubled its U.S. revenue since 2019.

“SIXT is thrilled to bring our premium service to our nation’s capital. As a major hub for government, commercial and leisure travel, DCA is a valuable location for us and we are confident SIXT will quickly become the car rental provider of choice for DCA travelers who value a premium experience at an affordable price.”

SIXT has operations in 100 countries, and also operates ride hailing, car sharing and car subscription businesses.

Last year, it launched a new marketing campaign that says “Don’t rent a car. Rent THE car.”

