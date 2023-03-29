Live Radio
More stores coming to Prince George’s Co.’s Woodmore Towne Centre

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 29, 2023, 1:17 PM

Woodmore Towne Centre in Prince George’s County, Maryland — one of the largest open-air shopping centers in the D.C. region — has signed more tenants at the property that is already more than 90% leased.

New stores include Sephora, Bath & Body Works, and Crumbl Cookies. The Joint, the nation’s largest chain of chiropractors, will also open at Woodmore Towne Centre this summer.

More retailers sign leases at Woodmore Towne Centre. (Courtesy Heritage Partners)

A Nike Unite store opened there recently.

The Wegmans-anchored shopping center was acquired by New York-based Urban Edge Properties for $193.4 million in January 2022.

The shopping center covers 83 acres in Glenarden, Maryland, off the Capital Beltway, with FedEx Field within view. It had 6 million shopper visits in 2021, according to Urban Edge.

Other large retailers include Costco, Best Buy, At Home and Nordstrom Rack.

Woodmore Town Centre is part of a 245-acre community that includes 500 homes, a hotel and a new Children’s Medical Center.

Urban Edge’s acquisition also included 22 acres of adjacent land that may be used for future commercial development.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

