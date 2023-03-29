More stores coming to Prince George’s Co.’s Woodmore Towne Centre

Woodmore Towne Centre in Prince George's County — one of the largest open-air shopping centers in the D.C. region — has signed more tenants including Sephora, Bath & Body Works and Crumbl Cookies.

Woodmore Towne Centre in Prince George’s County, Maryland — one of the largest open-air shopping centers in the D.C. region — has signed more tenants at the property that is already more than 90% leased.

New stores include Sephora, Bath & Body Works, and Crumbl Cookies. The Joint, the nation’s largest chain of chiropractors, will also open at Woodmore Towne Centre this summer.

A Nike Unite store opened there recently.

The Wegmans-anchored shopping center was acquired by New York-based Urban Edge Properties for $193.4 million in January 2022.

The shopping center covers 83 acres in Glenarden, Maryland, off the Capital Beltway, with FedEx Field within view. It had 6 million shopper visits in 2021, according to Urban Edge.

Other large retailers include Costco, Best Buy, At Home and Nordstrom Rack.

Woodmore Town Centre is part of a 245-acre community that includes 500 homes, a hotel and a new Children’s Medical Center.

Urban Edge’s acquisition also included 22 acres of adjacent land that may be used for future commercial development.