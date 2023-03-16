Live Radio
Johns Hopkins offers MBA scholarships to laid-off tech workers

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 16, 2023, 1:06 PM

Johns Hopkins’ University Carey Business School — with locations in both D.C. and Baltimore — is offering MBA scholarships of up to $30,000 for technology industry professionals that have been laid off.

The Carey Tech Fellowship can be used to earn an MBA part-time online. The school is waiving the application fee.

“We know how hard it is to face job loss. We want to make it easier for professionals to build for what’s net in their careers, and help remove the barriers to their next success,” said Assistant Dean for Recruitment and Admissions Kelly Farmer.

The Carey Business School offers eight MBA programs.

In order to qualify for the scholarship, students need to apply to start classes in the fall 2023 term. Among the documentation required is a formal separation letter from previous employer and an updated resume that indicates the layoff. The layoff must have occurred between November 2022 and May 2023.

More information on the Carey Tech Fellowship can be found at the school website.

