Business & Finance

An Arlington house is an average 173% more than an Arlington condo

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 28, 2023, 9:31 AM

There are markets across the country where the average price of a single-family house is less than the average price of a condo, but Arlington, Virginia, is most definitely not one of them.

Real estate site Point2Homes reports the median selling price for a single-family house in Arlington County is $1.132 million, compared to the median price of a condo of $415,000, a difference of 173%. Arlington ranks second in the nation for the difference, behind only Bellevue, Washington, where the difference is 185% ($1.525 million versus $535,000).

In the District, the median price of a single family home of $727,000 is 64% more than the median price of a condo, $443,000.

Houses actually sell for less than condos in a handful of cities including Detroit (75%), Akron, Ohio (39%) and Cleveland (36%), according to Point2Homes.

Point2Homes used the price spread in 150 cities and suburbs to determine how much extra income it would take for condo owners to trade up to a house.

In Providence, Rhode Island, it would take less than a month’s salary – based on median household income – to cover the difference, or about $3,000.

Point2Homes has searchable databases comparing house and condo prices and the difference in median income it would take to upsize, as well as cities where a median-priced house is less expensive than a median-priced condo, online.

Below is its list of the 25 cities with the highest price differences:

A list of the 25 cities with the highest price differences. (Courtesy Point2Homes)

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

