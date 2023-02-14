Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » WestJet adds Dulles to…

WestJet adds Dulles to Calgary to its US destinations

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 14, 2023, 10:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Canadian airline WestJet will start its first Dulles airport service to Calgary this summer, with three weekly flights beginning June 2.

Calgary will become the 60th international destination from Dulles. WestJet will be the 40th airline serving Dulles in Virginia.

A fare quote on the airline’s website lists a one-way economy fare from Dulles to Calgary at $132, and a premium fare of $734.

WestJet is Canada’s second-largest airline. It was founded in 1996 with just three planes and now has more than 180 aircrafts, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

Dulles is one of three U.S. destinations WestJet is adding this summer, with nonstops from Calgary to Detroit and Minneapolis, as well.

The Dulles flight will be the only nonstop service from Dulles to Calgary. American, Air Canada, United and Delta all offer connecting flights to Calgary.

WestJet also has a code-sharing partnership with Delta Air Lines.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up