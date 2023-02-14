WestJet adds Dulles to Calgary to its US destinations

Canadian airline WestJet will start its first Dulles airport service to Calgary this summer, with three weekly flights beginning June 2.

Calgary will become the 60th international destination from Dulles. WestJet will be the 40th airline serving Dulles in Virginia.

A fare quote on the airline’s website lists a one-way economy fare from Dulles to Calgary at $132, and a premium fare of $734.

WestJet is Canada’s second-largest airline. It was founded in 1996 with just three planes and now has more than 180 aircrafts, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

Dulles is one of three U.S. destinations WestJet is adding this summer, with nonstops from Calgary to Detroit and Minneapolis, as well.

The Dulles flight will be the only nonstop service from Dulles to Calgary. American, Air Canada, United and Delta all offer connecting flights to Calgary.

WestJet also has a code-sharing partnership with Delta Air Lines.