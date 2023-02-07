Water’s End Brewery opening new location in Leesburg

Craft brewer Water’s End Brewery, founded by a former Fairfax County police officer in 2016, is opening a fourth location, this one at the Village at Leesburg development.

Water’s End will be part of a makeover of the existing Chefscape food hall, which is being repositioned as The Dell: Food & Brew Hall.

“The Dell” is a reference to a natural gathering space and safe haven.

It will join other local businesses, including Lucky Dog, Paulie’s Fresh Handmade Pasta and Colombian’s Place. It will open sometime this spring.

Restaurant veteran Artie Simcox, owner of Artie’s Restaurant in Fairfax, operates Chefscape, and wanted to add a brewery. Water’s End came up in conversations with Village at Leesburg manager Rappaport.

“When Artie said brewery, I thought of Water’s End and knew I had to introduce him to Zach Mote,” said Rappaport president Henry Fonvielle. Mote is co-founder of Water’s End, along with Ryan Sharkey.

Mote, the former police officer, said he realized how much fun he could have pairing his beers with wildly diverse food at the food hall.

“Plus, there’s no way I could turn down an opportunity to work with Artie, whose reputation, experience, and success in the restaurant industry is top-class,” Mote said.

Chefscape opened in 2019 originally as a ghost kitchen for local restaurant startups.

Water’s End opened its first brewery in Lake Ridge, and a second in 2020 in Woodbridge at the Potomac Festival Shopping enter. Last year, it opened a third location in a historic building in downtown Fredericksburg. The Fredericksburg location also has a partnership with Woodbridge-based Hot Chickn Kitchn.

Water’s End’s beers have names like Damn Beer, Hopdrop and Don’t Haze Me, Bro!