Virginia ABC Pappy Van Winkle lotteries are back

Van Winkle whiskeys are highly collectible and often dubbed the "hardest to find spirit" because of its low production.

Virginia ABC stores are holding lotteries for hard to find American whiskeys from Kentucky’s Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery this month and next.

Van Winkle whiskeys are highly collectible and often dubbed the “hardest to find spirit” because of its low production.

The ABC lotteries are held as a way to ensure equitable distribution of the limited number of bottles allotted. Winning a lottery does not mean winning a bottle of Van Winkle. It just means winning the opportunity to buy it, and it is not inexpensive whiskey, with its top end 23-year-old reserve costing $329.99 in the ABC lottery.

Van Winkle whiskeys often sell for much more on the open market.

Virginia ABC customers can enter online to win the chance to purchase various Pappy Van Winkle bourbon and rye.

Each online lottery entry form is available for five days, and all entries have the same chance to win. The entries are only available for Virginia residents. Proof of residency is also enforced at time of purchase.

Here are the lottery dates for each Van Winkle whiskey:

Feb. 15-19

Old Rip Van Winkle Bourbon 10 Year ($79.99) – 298 bottles available

Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12 Year ($89.99) – 1,010 bottles available

Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 Year ($129.99) – 96 bottles available

The winners will be notified March 13.

March 8-12

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 Year ($139.99) – 74 bottles available

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 30 Year ($229.99) – 146 bottles available

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year ($329.99) – Just 1 bottle available

Winners will be notified April 3.

Liquor license holders, such as bars and restaurants, account for 20% of ABC store sales. It sets aside a proportional number of bottles for licensees in a separate lottery.

Details about the lottery process are online.