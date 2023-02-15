Scandinavian-style apartments bring ‘hygge’ to The Yards in Southeast DC

Brookfield Properties has named its soon-to-deliver residential development on the Southeast D.C. waterfront “Vela,” and it uses a Scandinavian term to describe the design concept.
The developer says the design draws on the Scandinavian concept of “hygge” (pronounced hoo-guh), a Danish word that roughly means “well-being.”
“The Scandinavian design focus on spacious minimalism garners a calming effect that also aims to create a comforting and nurturing atmosphere for residents,” Brookfield said.
It also has some unique architectural features.
The 379-unit, 11-story residential building, in Phase II of The Yards development, is located at 1300 Yards Place SE.
Preleasing starts this summer, with move-ins shortly after. There’s currently no pricing available on the Vela website.
The building was designed by Perkins Eastman. It has a floating double-height glass bridge fitness center with views of the Anacostia River. It’s the first residential project to deliver in The Yards Phase II.
Vela has studio to three-bedroom apartments, and town home residences with double-height living rooms and direct access to Canal Street.
There’s on-demand coworking space, lounges, a rooftop pool and terrace as well as 16,000-square-feet of ground-floor retail and two levels of underground parking.
With Phase II development underway, The Yards will be the largest waterfront development in the D.C. area, with a total of 48 acres, 1.8 million square feet of offices, 500,000 square feet of retail and dining, and 3,400 residential units.