Scandinavian-style apartments bring ‘hygge’ to The Yards in Southeast DC

Brookfield Properties has named its soon-to-deliver residential development on the Southeast D.C. waterfront "Vela," and it uses a Scandinavian term to describe the design concept.

The 379-unit, 11-story residential building is part of Phase II of The Yards development. (Courtesy Brookfield Properties) Courtesy Brookfield Properties The building was designed by Perkins Eastman. It has a floating double-height glass bridge fitness center with views of the Anacostia River. It is the first residential project to deliver in The Yards Phase II. (Courtesy Brookfield Properties) Courtesy Brookfield Properties The Scandinavian design focus on spacious minimalism. (Courtesy Brookfield Properties)

The developer says the design draws on the Scandinavian concept of “hygge” (pronounced hoo-guh), a Danish word that roughly means “well-being.”

“The Scandinavian design focus on spacious minimalism garners a calming effect that also aims to create a comforting and nurturing atmosphere for residents,” Brookfield said.

It also has some unique architectural features.

The 379-unit, 11-story residential building, in Phase II of The Yards development, is located at 1300 Yards Place SE.

Preleasing starts this summer, with move-ins shortly after. There’s currently no pricing available on the Vela website.

The building was designed by Perkins Eastman. It has a floating double-height glass bridge fitness center with views of the Anacostia River. It’s the first residential project to deliver in The Yards Phase II.

Vela has studio to three-bedroom apartments, and town home residences with double-height living rooms and direct access to Canal Street.

There’s on-demand coworking space, lounges, a rooftop pool and terrace as well as 16,000-square-feet of ground-floor retail and two levels of underground parking.

With Phase II development underway, The Yards will be the largest waterfront development in the D.C. area, with a total of 48 acres, 1.8 million square feet of offices, 500,000 square feet of retail and dining, and 3,400 residential units.