Norse Atlantic Airways to launch nonstop flights from Dulles to London this summer

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 28, 2023, 12:20 PM

Norwegian low-cost airline startup Norse Atlantic Airways will launch nonstop flights from Dulles International Airport to London this summer, with introductory fares as low as $195 each way.

Norse will operate flights six days a week from Dulles to London’s Gatwick Airport starting June 1, and will reduce service to four weekly flights in September. It will be the only nonstop flight from Dulles to Gatwick.

D.C. is one of four new U.S. destinations launching this summer for Norse. Others are Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The airline now flies to London from seven U.S. airports.

Its flights have two cabin classes — economy and premium — and three fare ranges: Light, Classic and Plus.

Norse was launched in March 2021, and its first flight took off from Oslo to New York on June 14, 2022. Now, it operates a fleet of 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and British Airways fly nonstop from Dulles to London’s Heathrow Airport.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

