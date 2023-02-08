Co-working space Industrious rounds out office leases at City Ridge

Co-working space operator Industrious has opened its seventh location in the District at the City Ridge mixed-use development in Northwest D.C.

New York-based co-working space operator Industrious has opened its seventh location in the District at the recently-completed City Ridge mixed-use development in Northwest D.C., and it will be a large one.

The Wegmans-anchored City Ridge development is located at 3900 Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

Industrious has signed a lease with Roadside Development for 40,000-square-feet at 14 Ridge Square that will include 125 offices, 13 conference rooms and 515 standalone desks.

The Industrious lease rounds out available office leasing activity at City Ridge. International Baccalaureate’s Global Center for the Americas is there and restaurant group CAVA relocated its longtime Chinatown corporate headquarters to City Ridge last year.

City Ridge, completed in 2022, includes the Wegmans grocery store on the back side of the former Fannie Mae headquarters building, as well as retail that includes King Street Oyster Bar, Tatte Bakery & Café, Taco Bamba, an Equinox fitness center and KinderCare childcare.

The development also includes four completed residential properties with a total of 690 apartments.

The City Ridge Industrious is the company’s 13th open co-working space in the D.C. area. Three others are scheduled to open this spring in North Bethesda at Pike & Rose, in the Homer Building near Metro Center and at Union Market.

With new openings, Industrious will surpass WeWork as the third-largest operator of co-working spaces in the D.C. region, according to Washington Business Journal research. That list is led by legacy individual office renting companies Regus and Carr Workplaces.