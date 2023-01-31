Two Crystal City buildings get a modern plaza makeover

Two 1970s-era Crystal City office buildings, previously known as Century Center, have been brought up to date with renovations that include new outdoor spaces connected by a retail pedestrian plaza.

D.C.-based developer MRP Realty and Chicago-based LaSalle Investment Management are nearing completion of the repositioning of 2450 Crystal Dr. and 2461 Clark St., with the addition of Crystal & Clark Plaza.

It includes additional street-level retail and restaurant space, including a future grocery store. The two office buildings have been upgraded with new lobbies, and what MRP calls the largest office conference center in National Landing.

The buildings now include second and third-floor terraces with indoor and outdoor meeting spaces. Davis Construction is the general contractor.

“Century Center was an outmoded design with limited amenities and much-needed indoor and outdoor spaces for the offices, further complemented by the retail-accessible pedestrian plaza shared by the two buildings,” said MRP’s Frederick Rothmeijer.

Raytheon renewed its lease in 2021 for a 120,000-square foot corporate headquarters across six floors in both buildings.

MRP said 36,000 square feet of 51,000 square feet available retail space at 24450 Crystal Dr. is currently under lease or in negotiation. Another 5,000 square feet of retail space at 2461 Clark St. is currently under lease of 19,000 square feet available.

Current tenants include Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, Buffalo Wild Wings, Subway — all of which were existing tenants — and opening soon, Primrose Schools Early Education & Care.

Lincoln Property Company is now actively marketing the available space for lease.

The property also includes an existing 24-story residential building with 301 units and another 22,000 square feet of retail space.