This year’s Consumer Electronics Show is expected to be much bigger

The annual Consumer Electronics Show, staged by the Arlington, Virginia-based Consumer Technology Association, is expected to be significantly bigger this year. The four-day show begins Jan. 5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The annual Consumer Electronics Show, one of the biggest in-person events, saw a sharp decline in attendance last year, but is expected to be significantly bigger this year.

Arlington, Virginia-based Consumer Technology Association stages the annual show. The four-day event begins Jan. 5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend, and CTA says it will be 70% larger than CES 2022.

Last year was the first in-person CES in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s attendance was down more than anticipated after many attendees and exhibitors changed their minds because of the omicron wave of COVID. The 2021 CES was an online event.

For the first time, this year’s CES has a theme: How technology is addressing the world’s biggest challenges. CTA has partnered with the United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security to support the global campaign Human Security for All.

“We are thrilled to spotlight thousands of innovative companies at this year’s show,” said CTA chief executive Gary Shapiro. “Tech advances are helping to solve the world’s greatest challenges, and CES 2023 will set the agenda for the year ahead.”

Among exhibitor highlights this year is nearly 300 in the automotive sector, featuring self-driving technology, electric vehicles and personal mobility devices.

The Indy Autonomous Challenge, scheduled for Jan. 7, is an autonomous racing competition that will feature nine fully autonomous race cars.

Other top exhibitions include digital health, sustainability, Web3 and Metaverse.

The schedule of events through Jan. 8 can be found on the CES’ website.