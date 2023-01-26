PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
DC bars, restaurants among James Beard semifinalists

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 26, 2023, 12:30 PM

The James Beard Foundation has named semifinalists for its 2023 awards, and D.C. bars and restaurants are represented in almost all categories.

Finalists will be announced on March 29, with winners celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 5 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.

Here are the D.C. restaurants, chefs and restaurateurs honored as 2023 James Beard semifinalists:

Outstanding Restaurateur:

  • Michael Reginbogin and Jason Berry, KNEAD Hospitality + Design (Mi Vida, Lil’ Succotash, Gatsby)

Outstanding Chef:

  • Rob Rubba, Oyster Oyster

Outstanding Restaurant:

  • RIS

Best New Restaurant:

  • Bar Spero
  • Causa

Outstanding Beverage Program:

  • Flight Wine Bar

Outstanding Bar:

  • Allegory

The full list of semifinalists, including mid-Atlantic and other regional categories, is online.

The James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards were first awarded in 1991. The 2023 semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

