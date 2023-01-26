DC bars, restaurants among James Beard semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation has named semifinalists for its 2023 awards, and D.C. bars and restaurants are represented in almost all categories.

Finalists will be announced on March 29, with winners celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 5 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.

Here are the D.C. restaurants, chefs and restaurateurs honored as 2023 James Beard semifinalists:

Outstanding Restaurateur:

Michael Reginbogin and Jason Berry, KNEAD Hospitality + Design (Mi Vida, Lil’ Succotash, Gatsby)

Outstanding Chef:

Rob Rubba, Oyster Oyster

Outstanding Restaurant:

RIS

Best New Restaurant:

Bar Spero

Causa

Outstanding Beverage Program:

Flight Wine Bar

Outstanding Bar:

Allegory

The full list of semifinalists, including mid-Atlantic and other regional categories, is online.

The James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards were first awarded in 1991. The 2023 semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories.