Montgomery County’s largest multifamily solar installation

A 2.18 megawatt rooftop solar array at the Seneca Village apartment complex will be the largest multifamily solar rooftop project in the Maryland county to date.

A 2.18 megawatt rooftop solar array at the Seneca Village apartment complex in Montgomery County will be the largest multifamily solar rooftop project in the Maryland county to date.

Seneca Village is an affordable housing project in Gaithersburg with 684 apartments and 58 buildings. It sits on 40 acres.

The $5 million energy efficiency project was financed by the nonprofit Montgomery County Green Bank along with Virginia Community Capital and New York-based energy financing nonprofit NYCEEC.

Solar Energy Services and Patuxent Roofing & Contracting will lead the installation, with a completion timeline of nine to 12 months.

Montgomery County Green Bank estimates the project will save the property 2.6 million kilowatts in energy, and generate more than $300,000 in annual savings.

“A fundamental part of our mission is to support the county’s climate goals of equitable access to clean energy. This project, situated in an Equity Emphasis Area and on an affordable housing property, is such an example,” said Tom Deyo, chief executive of Montgomery County Green Bank.

Montgomery County Green Bank’s mission is to help county businesses and residents affordably incorporate energy efficiency and clean energy with lending and investment partners. It works with homeowners, renters and commercial property owners.

Last year, Montgomery County Green Bank supported $25 million in energy projects in the county across 46 projects. Montgomery County has climate goals to reduce emissions by 80% by 2027 and by 100% by 2035.