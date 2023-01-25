Maryland unemployment falls, Virginia jobless rate rises

Unemployment rates rose in seven states, including Virginia.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the unemployment rate in Virginia was 3.0%, rising from 2.8% in November, but still lower than 3.3% a year earlier. Maryland’s unemployment rate in December was 4.0%, down from 4.3% in November and 5.4% in December 2021.
Maryland had the largest year-over-year percentage decline in unemployment of any state in December.
The District’s unemployment rate was 4.7% last month, still the second-highest when compared to states, but significantly lower than 6.1% a year earlier.
Utah had the lowest December unemployment rate, at 2.2%, followed by North and South Dakota at 2.3%. Nevada had the highest state unemployment rate, at 5.2%.
At the end of December, Maryland’s non-farm payrolls counted 44,100 more jobs than a year earlier, for an annual job growth rate of 1.6%. Virginia ended the month with a net gain of 103,500 jobs, for a job growth rate of 2.6%.
