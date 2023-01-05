SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Business & Finance » Maryland casinos had a…

Maryland casinos had a slower holiday season, down from 2021

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 5, 2023, 12:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Gaming revenue was lower in December almost across the board at Maryland’s casinos.

Monthly numbers released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming shows the six casinos generated a combined $165.2 million in revenue from slot machines and table games in December — down 4.5% from December 2021.

Of that total, $69.7 million is collected for various state programs, the lion’s share of which goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund.

At MGM National Harbor, December gaming revenue was $69.4 million, 6.9% lower than a year ago. At the state’s second-largest casino, Live! Casino and Hotel, December gaming revenue was $59.7 million, down 4.4%.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino had $16.8 million in December gaming revenue, down 1.4%.

Among the state’s three smaller casinos, Ocean Downs and Hollywood Casino had higher year-over-year gaming revenue, at 7.3% and 15%. Rocky Gap Casino’s December gaming revenue was down 3.7% from a year ago.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino gaming revenue and contributions to state programs on its website online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up