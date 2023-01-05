Maryland casinos had a slower holiday season, down from 2021

Monthly numbers released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming shows the six casinos generated a combined $165.2 million in revenue from slot machines and table games in December, down 4.5% from December 2021.

Gaming revenue was lower in December almost across the board at Maryland’s casinos.

Monthly numbers released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming shows the six casinos generated a combined $165.2 million in revenue from slot machines and table games in December — down 4.5% from December 2021.

Of that total, $69.7 million is collected for various state programs, the lion’s share of which goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund.

At MGM National Harbor, December gaming revenue was $69.4 million, 6.9% lower than a year ago. At the state’s second-largest casino, Live! Casino and Hotel, December gaming revenue was $59.7 million, down 4.4%.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino had $16.8 million in December gaming revenue, down 1.4%.

Among the state’s three smaller casinos, Ocean Downs and Hollywood Casino had higher year-over-year gaming revenue, at 7.3% and 15%. Rocky Gap Casino’s December gaming revenue was down 3.7% from a year ago.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino gaming revenue and contributions to state programs on its website online.